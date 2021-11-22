Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McNeese St. 98, Carver 54

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:23 pm
< a min read
      

CARVER (0-6)

Ferrell 4-11 2-2 10, Auguste 2-5 1-2 6, Coley 0-2 0-0 0, D.Scott 7-13 0-0 16, Sims 0-3 1-2 1, B.Scott 4-8 3-4 12, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-2 0-0 0, Gary 3-6 1-2 7, Mayuen 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-52 8-12 54.

MCNEESE ST. (1-3)

Taylor 4-6 3-6 11, Medley-Bacon 6-7 4-5 16, Francois 4-8 0-0 12, Lewis 3-9 0-1 6, Massie 3-6 1-2 7, English 2-5 4-4 9, Warren 7-10 0-2 14, Shumate 5-5 3-4 13, Z.Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Lucas 1-2 0-0 2, Rawls 1-1 1-2 3, Passmore 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-65 16-26 98.

Halftime_McNeese St. 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Carver 4-14 (D.Scott 2-4, Auguste 1-2, B.Scott 1-2, Jacobs-Hollomon 0-1, Mayuen 0-1, Ferrell 0-2, Sims 0-2), McNeese St. 6-20 (Francois 4-8, Passmore 1-1, English 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Massie 0-2, Warren 0-2, Z.Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_D.Scott, Jacobs-Hollomon. Rebounds_Carver 19 (B.Scott, Jacobs-Hollomon 4), McNeese St. 39 (Shumate 8). Assists_Carver 13 (Ferrell, Sims 4), McNeese St. 21 (Massie 6). Total Fouls_Carver 23, McNeese St. 14. A_1,095 (8,500).

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components