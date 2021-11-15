On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

McNeese State tops Champion Christian College 116-66

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:54 pm
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Brendan Medley-Bacon tied his career high with 20 points as McNeese State easily defeated Champion Christian College 116-66 on Monday night.

Myles Lewis had 18 points and seven rebounds for McNeese State (1-2). Zach Scott added 15 points. Christian Shumate had 13 points and six assists.

Ariyon Williams had 23 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malik Laurent had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

