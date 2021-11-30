Trending:
McNeil lifts Radford over Kentucky Christian 79-70

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:55 pm
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Camron McNeil had 12 points off the bench to lead Radford to a 79-70 win over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday night.

Shaquan Jules had 11 points for Radford (4-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Chyree Walker added 10 points. Dravon Mangum had 10 points.

Kourtney Ware had 33 points for the Division II Knights. David Woodard added 23 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

