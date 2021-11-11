On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McTominay to miss Scotland’s World Cup qualifying match

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:45 am
< a min read
      

ALICANTE, Spain (AP) — Scott McTominay will miss Scotland’s World Cup qualifying match against Moldova because of a throat infection.

The Manchester United midfielder was sent home from Scotland’s training base in Spain ahead of Friday’s game at Moldova, but he could still face Denmark on Monday.

“Unfortunately, Scott McTominay has picked up a bit of a throat virus so we have sent Scott home to rest and recuperate and hopefully he will join us again at the weekend,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said Thursday.

Denmark has already qualified in Group F and second-place Scotland can secure a place in the playoffs with three points on Friday. Israel is four points behind Scotland.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Centennial commemoration event held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery