MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 2:25 pm
The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (30) 4-0 797 1
2. UCLA (2) 4-0 751 2
3. Kansas 3-0 725 3
4. Purdue 5-0 691 7
5. Baylor 4-0 635 8
6. Duke 5-0 624 9
7. Villanova 3-2 546 4
8. Texas 3-1 479 5
9. Alabama 4-0 472 13
10. Memphis 4-0 441 16
11. Houston 3-0 431 14
12. Arkansas 3-0 357 15
13. Michigan 3-2 356 6
14. Kentucky 3-1 356 11
15. Illinois 2-1 321 10
16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 261 24
17. Tennessee 3-1 226 17
18. Brigham Young 4-0 205 NR
19. Arizona 5-0 204 NR
20. Seton Hall 3-0 187 NR
21. Connecticut 4-0 183 23
22. Auburn 3-0 174 22
23. Oregon 2-1 168 12
24. Florida 3-0 162 NR
25. Southern California 3-0 92 NR Dropped out: No. 9 Southern California (25-8); No. 12 Loyola-Chicago (26-5); No. 13 Iowa (22-9); No. 14 Creighton (22-9); No. 18 West Virginia (19-10); No. 19 Oklahoma State (21-9); No. 20 Oregon State (20-13); No. 22 Texas Tech (18-11); No. 23 Colorado (23-9); No. 25 Syracuse (18-10).

Dropped out: No. 17 Ohio State (3-1); No. 19 Florida State (3-1); No. 20 North Carolina (3-2); No. 21 Maryland (4-1); No. 25 Virginia (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (3-1) 83; Texas Tech (4-0) 68; Virginia Tech (5-0) 68; Michigan State (3-1) 50; North Carolina (3-2) 45; Xavier (4-0) 38; Indiana (4-0) 37; Florida State (3-1) 33; Maryland (4-1) 33; Iowa (4-0) 27; Marquette (5-1) 13; Loyola-Chicago (4-0) 12; LSU (4-0) 12; Colorado State (5-0) 11; Utah State (4-1) 10; West Virginia (4-1) 7; Drake (3-0) 3; Notre Dame (2-0) 3; San Francisco (5-0) 2; Central Florida (4-0) 1.

