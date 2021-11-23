Merrimack 75, Hartford 60

HARTFORD (0-5)
Marks 4-6 5-0 0, Webley 0-0 0-0 0, Flowers 1-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-8 0-0 0, Williams 4-9 2-0 0, Shriver 4-7 0-0 8, McClain 6-12 0-0 12, Dunne 0-2 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 20.
MERRIMACK (4-3)
Minor 8-11 9-10 25, Derring 8-10 2-3 25, Watkins 5-12 1-2 11, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 0-7 1-2 1, McKoy 1-4 0-0 2, Edmead 4-8 1-2 11, Connolly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 14-19 75.
Halftime_Merrimack 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 0-0 (Shriver 4-6, Mitchell 3-8, Marks 1-2, Dunne 0-1, Flowers 0-1, McClain 0-1, Williams 0-2), Merrimack 9-20 (Derring 7-9, Edmead 2-3, Reid 0-2, McKoy 0-3, Watkins 0-3). Fouled Out_Reid. Rebounds_Hartford 7 (Flowers 7), Merrimack 33 (Minor 12). Assists_Hartford 2 (Marks 2), Merrimack 10 (Watkins 4). Total Fouls_Hartford 0, Merrimack 16. A_575 (1,200).
