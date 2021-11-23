Trending:
Merrimack beats Hartford 75-60

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 11:11 pm
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mykel Derring and Jordan Minor scored 25 points apiece as Merrimack defeated Hartford 75-60 on Tuesday night.

The 25 points were a career high for Derring, who hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. Minor also had 12 rebounds.

Mikey Watkins had 11 points for Merrimack (4-3). Malik Edmead added 11 points.

Hunter Marks had 14 points for the Hawks, who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Briggs McClain added 12 points. David Shriver had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

