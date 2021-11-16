Merrimack takes on Army

Merrimack (2-1) vs. Army (2-1)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army goes up against Merrimack in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 48-35 at Rutgers in its last outing. Army is coming off an 86-79 win in Durham over Hartford in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Army’s Josh Caldwell has averaged 18 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Jalen Rucker has put up 18.3 points and four rebounds. For the Warriors, Jordan Minor has averaged 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Mikey Watkins has put up 12 points and three steals.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Caldwell has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. Caldwell has accounted for 23 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Army’s Rucker has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 53.8 percent of them, and is 14 of 26 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Merrimack defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 30 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the nation. Army has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through three games (ranking the Black Knights 254th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.