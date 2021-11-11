Miami 22, Baltimore 10

|Baltimore
|3
|0
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Miami
|0
|6
|0
|16
|—
|22
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 46, 9:48.
Second Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 31, 6:18.
Mia_FG Sanders 22, :03.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 29, 12:34.
Mia_Howard 49 fumble return (pass failed), 11:23.
Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:11.
Mia_Tagovailoa 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:19.
A_65,948.
___
|
|Bal
|Mia
|First downs
|23
|17
|Total Net Yards
|304
|350
|Rushes-yards
|23-94
|22-60
|Passing
|210
|290
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|2-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-43-1
|19-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-28
|4-24
|Punts
|8-40.125
|8-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|11-97
|Time of Possession
|31:49
|28:11
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 9-39, Freeman 10-35, Duvernay 1-19, Bell 3-1. Miami, Gaskin 14-31, Wilson 2-19, Ahmed 2-6, Brissett 1-4, Tagovailoa 3-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 26-43-1-238. Miami, Tagovailoa 8-13-0-158, Brissett 11-23-0-156.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Bateman 6-80, Andrews 6-63, Brown 6-37, Duvernay 4-28, Freeman 3-23, Watkins 1-7. Miami, Wilson 4-87, Ford 4-84, Waddle 4-61, Shaheen 3-34, Smythe 1-23, Gaskin 1-14, Ahmed 1-9, Laird 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 48.
