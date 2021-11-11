Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 11:53 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore 3 0 0 7 10
Miami 0 6 0 16 22

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 46, 9:48.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 31, 6:18.

Mia_FG Sanders 22, :03.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 29, 12:34.

Mia_Howard 49 fumble return (pass failed), 11:23.

Bal_Andrews 5 pass from L.Jackson (Tucker kick), 4:11.

Mia_Tagovailoa 1 run (Sanders kick), 2:19.

A_65,948.

___

Bal Mia
First downs 23 17
Total Net Yards 304 350
Rushes-yards 23-94 22-60
Passing 210 290
Punt Returns 1-9 2-10
Kickoff Returns 1-21 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-43-1 19-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-28 4-24
Punts 8-40.125 8-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-20 11-97
Time of Possession 31:49 28:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Jackson 9-39, Freeman 10-35, Duvernay 1-19, Bell 3-1. Miami, Gaskin 14-31, Wilson 2-19, Ahmed 2-6, Brissett 1-4, Tagovailoa 3-0.

PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 26-43-1-238. Miami, Tagovailoa 8-13-0-158, Brissett 11-23-0-156.

        Read more: Sports News

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Bateman 6-80, Andrews 6-63, Brown 6-37, Duvernay 4-28, Freeman 3-23, Watkins 1-7. Miami, Wilson 4-87, Ford 4-84, Waddle 4-61, Shaheen 3-34, Smythe 1-23, Gaskin 1-14, Ahmed 1-9, Laird 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Baltimore, Tucker 48.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell