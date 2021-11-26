Miami 69, North Texas 63

MIAMI (3-2)
Waardenburg 4-5 0-1 8, McGusty 4-9 10-11 18, J.Miller 3-5 0-0 6, Moore 6-9 2-2 16, Wong 9-17 1-2 21, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Poplar 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Gak 0-0 0-0 0, R.Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 13-16 69.
NORTH TEXAS (2-3)
Bell 7-13 1-1 18, Ousmane 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 4-5 0-0 11, McBride 2-9 0-0 6, Murray 0-4 0-0 0, Perry 4-8 2-5 14, Scott 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 23-53 4-8 63.
Halftime_North Texas 40-28. 3-Point Goals_Miami 4-12 (Moore 2-3, Wong 2-7, McGusty 0-1, Waardenburg 0-1), North Texas 13-28 (Perry 4-6, Jones 3-4, Bell 3-8, McBride 2-6, Scott 1-1, Murray 0-3). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Miami 24 (McGusty 12), North Texas 26 (Scott 7). Assists_Miami 8 (Moore 3), North Texas 14 (McBride 7). Total Fouls_Miami 12, North Texas 17.
