Miami 72, Jackson St. 67

JACKSON ST. (0-1)
Woodard 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 9-19 0-0 18, Boler 1-2 1-1 3, Luckett 2-6 3-6 8, Rogan 7-12 1-2 17, Crump 2-7 4-6 8, Covington 2-7 5-7 9, Hickmon 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 1-6 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-66 14-22 67
MIAMI (1-0)
Mbandu 2-9 2-3 7, Pendande 5-10 2-3 12, Erjavec 0-3 3-4 3, Gray 2-6 0-0 6, Marshall 6-15 2-2 19, Djaldi-Tabdi 5-10 0-0 12, Johnson Sidi Baba 1-3 1-2 3, Dwyer 1-4 2-3 5, Okafor 1-2 0-0 2, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 15-21 72
|Jackson St.
|15
|17
|17
|18
|—
|67
|Miami
|27
|14
|15
|16
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 3-13 (Woodard 0-3, Luckett 1-2, Rogan 2-3, Crump 0-3, Covington 0-2), Miami 11-33 (Mbandu 1-3, Erjavec 0-2, Gray 2-5, Marshall 5-12, Djaldi-Tabdi 2-5, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Dwyer 1-3, Williams 0-1). Assists_Jackson St. 15 (Luckett 10), Miami 19 (Gray 6). Fouled Out_Jackson St. Rogan. Rebounds_Jackson St. 40 (Rogan 3-6), Miami 51 (Pendande 4-7). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 21, Miami 24. Technical Fouls_Miami Djaldi-Tabdi 1. A_1,102.
