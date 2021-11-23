Miami (Ohio) 99, Defiance 47

DEFIANCE (0-1)
Edwards 1-2 0-0 3, Beamon 2-8 0-0 4, J.Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Jordan 7-12 4-9 20, Swanner 3-10 0-0 7, McCorkle 2-5 0-0 5, Wittenbaum 0-7 0-0 0, Heidelburg 1-1 0-0 2, Segulin 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Awls 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-4 0-0 3, G.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 4-9 47.
MIAMI (OHIO) (5-0)
Ayah 5-5 3-4 13, Brown 3-5 2-2 10, Grant 6-11 0-0 16, Lairy 6-10 0-0 13, White 1-8 1-2 3, Williams 4-7 4-4 13, Coleman-Lands 4-7 0-0 10, Harrison 2-3 2-2 6, Ames 1-2 3-4 5, McNamara 2-3 1-4 5, Eller 0-0 1-2 1, Kenyon 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-64 17-24 99.
Halftime_Miami (Ohio) 45-20. 3-Point Goals_Defiance 7-38 (Jordan 2-3, Edwards 1-1, Alexander 1-3, McCorkle 1-3, J.Johnson 1-6, Swanner 1-8, Awls 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Beamon 0-2, Segulin 0-2, Wittenbaum 0-7), Miami (Ohio) 10-29 (Grant 4-8, Brown 2-3, Coleman-Lands 2-4, Williams 1-4, Lairy 1-5, Kenyon 0-1, White 0-4). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Defiance 20 (Edwards, Jordan 5), Miami (Ohio) 49 (Williams 8). Assists_Defiance 9 (Edwards, Beamon 2), Miami (Ohio) 21 (Lairy 8). Total Fouls_Defiance 19, Miami (Ohio) 6. A_859 (6,400).
