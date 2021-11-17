Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

MICHIGAN ST. (1-1)

Bingham 4-4 2-3 10, Brown 6-13 3-3 19, Hauser 0-6 2-3 2, Christie 6-9 4-5 18, Walker 1-3 3-3 5, Hall 3-4 0-0 8, Hoggard 0-3 0-1 0, Akins 0-2 2-2 2, Marble 2-4 2-2 6, Sissoko 1-1 1-2 3, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 19-24 73.

BUTLER (3-1)

Golden 0-2 0-0 0, Nze 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 4-16 2-2 13, Taylor 1-5 2-2 5, Thompson 4-8 1-6 9, Groce 4-13 4-6 15, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0, Bolden 1-5 2-2 5, Wilmoth 1-4 0-0 3, Lukosius 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-56 11-18 52.

Halftime_Michigan St. 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 8-24 (Brown 4-10, Hall 2-3, Christie 2-4, Akins 0-1, Hoggard 0-1, Hauser 0-5), Butler 9-31 (Groce 3-8, Harris 3-10, Taylor 1-3, Wilmoth 1-3, Bolden 1-5, Golden 0-1, Nze 0-1). Fouled Out_Brown, Mulloy. Rebounds_Michigan St. 39 (Bingham, Brown, Hauser 6), Butler 22 (Groce 8). Assists_Michigan St. 12 (Walker 5), Butler 8 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 20, Butler 25.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.