Michigan St. 90, W. Michigan 46

W. MICHIGAN (1-0)
Hastings 5-10 2-5 12, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Artis White 1-2 0-0 2, Norman 2-11 0-0 5, M.Smith 5-13 0-1 13, Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Kimble 1-3 1-2 3, Etchison 1-5 0-0 2, Kolp 2-6 0-0 4, McMillan 0-5 0-0 0, Freeman 0-4 2-2 2, Lobsinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-68 5-10 46.
MICHIGAN ST. (1-1)
Bingham 5-7 2-3 12, Brown 5-10 7-7 17, Hauser 4-8 2-2 12, Christie 2-8 1-2 6, Walker 4-7 0-0 9, Hall 3-6 2-2 8, Hoggard 3-5 1-2 7, Akins 4-5 1-2 9, Marble 2-6 1-2 5, Sissoko 1-1 1-2 3, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, D.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Izzo 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 18-24 90.
Halftime_Michigan St. 46-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 5-28 (M.Smith 3-8, Martin 1-3, Norman 1-7, Artis White 0-1, Etchison 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Kimble 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Hastings 0-3), Michigan St. 4-19 (Hauser 2-4, Walker 1-2, Christie 1-6, Peterson 0-1, Brown 0-3, Hall 0-3). Rebounds_W. Michigan 25 (Hastings 8), Michigan St. 53 (Hauser 12). Assists_W. Michigan 8 (Etchison 3), Michigan St. 19 (Hoggard 7). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 20, Michigan St. 12. A_14,797 (16,280).
