Middle Tennessee 71, Bethune-Cookman 51

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (0-2)
Poulina 1-5 1-2 4, Robertson 3-3 0-2 6, French 6-10 4-4 18, Garrett 2-4 0-0 4, Joseph 2-4 0-2 4, West 1-4 1-2 3, McEntire 3-6 4-4 10, Bolden 0-2 0-0 0, Mondesir 0-1 0-0 0, Poteat 0-1 0-0 0, Jasper 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-41 10-16 51.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (2-0)
Dishman 3-5 4-6 10, Millin 0-3 1-2 1, Jefferson 3-9 3-4 11, Lawrence 3-7 0-0 8, Sims 3-10 0-0 6, Lenard 4-4 0-0 8, King 3-5 1-1 9, Turner 4-5 0-0 10, Weston 0-1 4-5 4, Bufford 1-2 0-1 2, Fussell 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 13-19 71.
Halftime_Middle Tennessee 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 3-11 (French 2-5, Poulina 1-3, Bolden 0-1, Joseph 0-1, West 0-1), Middle Tennessee 8-23 (King 2-3, Turner 2-3, Lawrence 2-4, Jefferson 2-7, Fussell 0-1, Millin 0-1, Sims 0-4). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 24 (Robertson 7), Middle Tennessee 27 (Lenard 6). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 7 (West 5), Middle Tennessee 13 (Sims 4). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 19, Middle Tennessee 14. A_2,317 (11,520).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments