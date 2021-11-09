Middle Tennessee 98, Brescia 59

BRESCIA (0-0)
Mathis 2-4 0-0 4, Stewart 1-2 0-0 2, Caswell 0-3 0-0 0, Shuford 2-7 1-2 5, T.Smith 2-9 2-2 8, Rufus 1-6 0-0 2, A.Smith 2-3 0-0 6, Peralta-Werns 3-4 0-0 6, Pillow 3-4 0-0 9, Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Graves 3-4 1-2 8, Seanz 2-2 1-2 5, Shaw 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-52 7-10 59.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (0-0)
Dishman 3-4 2-2 8, Millin 4-7 0-0 8, Jefferson 7-12 0-0 16, Lawrence 5-7 0-0 12, Sims 2-7 0-0 5, Fussell 3-6 3-4 10, Lenard 3-4 0-0 6, Bufford 2-2 1-2 6, King 1-4 2-2 5, Turner 6-10 0-0 13, Weston 2-3 2-2 6, White 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 39-68 11-14 98.
Halftime_Middle Tennessee 49-22. 3-Point Goals_Brescia 8-22 (Pillow 3-4, A.Smith 2-3, T.Smith 2-8, Graves 1-1, Allen 0-1, Peralta-Werns 0-1, Rufus 0-1, Shuford 0-1, Caswell 0-2), Middle Tennessee 9-28 (Lawrence 2-4, Jefferson 2-6, Bufford 1-1, Fussell 1-2, Turner 1-3, King 1-4, Sims 1-4, Weston 0-1, White 0-1, Millin 0-2). Rebounds_Brescia 26 (T.Smith 6), Middle Tennessee 31 (Lenard 7). Assists_Brescia 10 (A.Smith 3), Middle Tennessee 14 (Weston 5). Total Fouls_Brescia 14, Middle Tennessee 14. A_2,104 (11,520).
