Middle Tennessee tops Mercer 82-58

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 5:23 pm
RIVIERA MAYA (AP) — Donovan Sims, Josh Jefferson and Eli Lawrence scored 13 points apiece as Middle Tennessee easily defeated Mercer 82-58 in the Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division on Wednesday.

DeAndre Dishman added 12 points for the Blue Raiders, and Justin Bufford chipped in 11.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 20 points for the Bears (2-4). Felipe Haase and James Glisson III added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

