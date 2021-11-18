Trending:
Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 10:27 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 16 points as TCU topped Nicholls State 63-50 on Thursday night.

Micah Peavy had 10 points for TCU (3-0).

Ty Gordon had 12 points for the Colonels (3-2), Devante Carter and Latrell Jones each scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

