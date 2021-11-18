Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 16 points as TCU topped Nicholls State 63-50 on Thursday night.

Micah Peavy had 10 points for TCU (3-0).

Ty Gordon had 12 points for the Colonels (3-2), Devante Carter and Latrell Jones each scored 11.

