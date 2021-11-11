Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miles scores 22, TCU handles McNeese State in opener, 77-61

The Associated Press
November 11, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles, Jr. scored 22 points and made 11 of 12 from the foul line and TCU beat McNeese State, 77-61, in the Horned Frogs season opener Thursday night.

Miles, an All-Big 12 honorable mention, is one of four returning players for the Horned Frogs, who suffered through their first losing season since Jamie Dixon took over the program in 2016. Eight players transferred into the program.

Texas A&M transfer Emanuel MIller scored 12 points with13 rebounds. Chuck O’Bannon Jr. added 10 points off the bench and Texas Tech transfer Micah Peavy grabbed 10 rebounds.

TCU was 24 of 34 from the foul line and shot 35.4% (23 of 65) from the floor.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

The Cowboys, who dropped an 86-62 decision to SMU in the season opener Tuesday, got a team-high 17 points off the bench from T.J. Moss.

Myles Lewis and Harwin Francois each added 10 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|8 GTC 2021
11|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell