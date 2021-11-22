On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Millner, Rollins lead Toledo past Charlotte 98-86

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 5:06 pm
< a min read
      

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 27 points as Toledo topped Charlotte 98-86 on Monday.

Ryan Rollins added 22 points, RayJ Dennis chipped in 21 and JT Shumate had 17 points for Toledo (3-1).

Clyde Trapp Jr. scored 24 points for the 49ers (3-1). Jahmir Young added 20 points and Austin Butler had 17 points.

___

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Securing America's Digital...
11|22 The Future of Manufacturing: Taking...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force graduates all-domain operational planners for air components