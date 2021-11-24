Milwaukee, Yale meet in Fort Myers

Yale (3-3) vs. Milwaukee (1-3)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale is taking on Milwaukee in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Milwaukee lost 82-68 to Bowling Green in its most recent game, while Yale came up short in an 88-85 overtime game against Southern Utah in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Milwaukee’s Patrick Baldwin Jr. has averaged 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while DeAndre Gholston has put up 15 points and five rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Azar Swain has averaged 18.2 points and five rebounds while Jalen Gabbidon has put up 10.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.ACCURATE AZAR: Swain has connected on 27 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Milwaukee has 31 assists on 70 field goals (44.3 percent) across its past three outings while Yale has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 38.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams.

