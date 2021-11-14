Minnesota 48, George Washington 32

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-2)
Moore 2-9 4-4 8, Brown 1-5 2-2 4, Frames 0-3 0-0 0, Loder 0-3 0-0 0, Webster 2-9 2-4 6, Blethen 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Gingras 2-9 2-4 6, Haydon 1-3 0-0 2, Laureano 2-8 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 10-52 11-16 32
MINNESOTA (2-1)
Sissoko 3-5 2-2 9, Helgren 1-1 0-0 2, Hubbard 0-5 0-0 0, Powell 2-8 0-0 4, Scalia 5-17 1-1 14, Cumming 0-0 0-0 0, Hedman 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 0-1 0-2 0, Sconiers 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Winters 6-13 3-6 17, Micheaux 1-1 0-0 2, Strande 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 6-11 48
|George Washington
|8
|7
|5
|12
|—
|32
|Minnesota
|16
|12
|12
|8
|—
|48
3-Point Goals_George Washington 1-11 (Frames 0-2, Loder 0-2, Webster 0-2, Blethen 0-1, Gingras 0-1, Laureano 1-3), Minnesota 6-26 (Sissoko 1-2, Hubbard 0-4, Powell 0-4, Scalia 3-8, Smith 0-1, Winters 2-7). Assists_George Washington 6 (Frames 2), Minnesota 12 (Powell 3). Fouled Out_Minnesota Helgren. Rebounds_George Washington 40 (Team 4-7), Minnesota 46 (Sconiers 2-3). Total Fouls_George Washington 13, Minnesota 18. Technical Fouls_Minnesota Helgren 1. A_3,056.
