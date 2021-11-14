Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 48, George Washington 32

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 8:47 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-2)

Moore 2-9 4-4 8, Brown 1-5 2-2 4, Frames 0-3 0-0 0, Loder 0-3 0-0 0, Webster 2-9 2-4 6, Blethen 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Gingras 2-9 2-4 6, Haydon 1-3 0-0 2, Laureano 2-8 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 10-52 11-16 32

MINNESOTA (2-1)

Sissoko 3-5 2-2 9, Helgren 1-1 0-0 2, Hubbard 0-5 0-0 0, Powell 2-8 0-0 4, Scalia 5-17 1-1 14, Cumming 0-0 0-0 0, Hedman 0-0 0-0 0, Mershon 0-1 0-2 0, Sconiers 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Winters 6-13 3-6 17, Micheaux 1-1 0-0 2, Strande 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 6-11 48

George Washington 8 7 5 12 32
Minnesota 16 12 12 8 48

3-Point Goals_George Washington 1-11 (Frames 0-2, Loder 0-2, Webster 0-2, Blethen 0-1, Gingras 0-1, Laureano 1-3), Minnesota 6-26 (Sissoko 1-2, Hubbard 0-4, Powell 0-4, Scalia 3-8, Smith 0-1, Winters 2-7). Assists_George Washington 6 (Frames 2), Minnesota 12 (Powell 3). Fouled Out_Minnesota Helgren. Rebounds_George Washington 40 (Team 4-7), Minnesota 46 (Sconiers 2-3). Total Fouls_George Washington 13, Minnesota 18. Technical Fouls_Minnesota Helgren 1. A_3,056.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell