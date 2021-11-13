Minnesota 66, Arizona St. 59, OT

MINNESOTA (1-1)
Sissoko 6-11 2-6 14, Helgren 1-2 0-0 2, Hubbard 2-5 2-2 8, Powell 9-22 0-0 21, Scalia 5-20 3-4 13, Mershon 0-1 0-2 0, Sconiers 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Winters 2-5 0-0 6, Micheaux 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-72 7-14 66
ARIZONA ST. (1-1)
Besselink 3-9 1-3 7, Gilles 3-11 0-0 6, Hanson 7-17 0-0 16, Loville 5-14 4-5 15, Simmons 2-6 0-0 4, Levings 0-3 0-0 0, Greenslade 0-0 0-0 0, Basallo 1-4 1-2 3, Bosquez 2-4 1-2 6, Erikstrup 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-72 7-12 59
|Minnesota
|12
|12
|22
|8
|12
|—
|66
|Arizona St.
|11
|16
|13
|14
|5
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-20 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 2-3, Powell 3-6, Scalia 0-6, Winters 2-4), Arizona St. 4-22 (Besselink 0-2, Gilles 0-2, Hanson 2-6, Loville 1-5, Levings 0-1, Basallo 0-1, Bosquez 1-2, Erikstrup 0-3). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Powell 5), Arizona St. 12 (Hanson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 53 (Team 6-9), Arizona St. 45 (Besselink 7-15). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Arizona St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,111.
