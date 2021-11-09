Minnesota 71, UMKC 56

UMKC (0-0)
Allick 7-10 5-6 21, Gilyard 5-13 0-1 12, Johnson 3-8 0-0 6, Kopp 1-6 0-0 2, Nesbitt 5-9 0-1 11, Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 2-2 2, Boser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-10 56.
MINNESOTA (0-0)
Battle 7-13 1-1 18, Curry 2-5 3-4 7, Loewe 3-8 2-2 9, Stephens 5-9 2-4 13, Willis 5-11 0-2 13, Sutherlin 1-5 6-6 8, Daniels 1-1 1-1 3, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-20 71.
Halftime_Minnesota 33-25. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 5-18 (Allick 2-3, Gilyard 2-5, Nesbitt 1-3, Boser 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Kopp 0-3), Minnesota 8-22 (Willis 3-6, Battle 3-9, Stephens 1-2, Loewe 1-5). Fouled Out_Battle. Rebounds_UMKC 25 (Nesbitt 8), Minnesota 28 (Curry 7). Assists_UMKC 13 (Johnson 5), Minnesota 17 (Willis 6). Total Fouls_UMKC 21, Minnesota 14.
