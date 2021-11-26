Minnesota 73, Bradley 54

BRADLEY (3-2)
Morrow 4-10 0-0 9, Powell 2-8 0-0 4, Haack 8-21 0-2 19, Koenig 4-8 2-2 12, Waite 2-9 0-0 5, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-4 0-0 3, Danso 0-0 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0, Draper 1-6 0-0 2, Fitch 0-2 0-2 0, Ziebell 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-71 2-6 54
MINNESOTA (5-3)
Sissoko 5-9 0-0 12, Helgren 2-2 2-2 6, Powell 4-11 3-4 12, Scalia 8-13 0-0 19, Winters 1-8 2-2 5, Bagwell-Katalinich 0-0 0-0 0, Cumming 0-0 0-2 0, Hedman 0-2 0-0 0, Mershon 1-1 1-2 3, Hubbard 1-3 2-2 5, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Czinano 0-2 0-0 0, Micheaux 5-5 0-0 10, Strande 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 11-16 73
|Bradley
|18
|9
|11
|16
|—
|54
|Minnesota
|19
|23
|14
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Bradley 8-28 (Morrow 1-2, Haack 3-10, Koenig 2-5, Waite 1-6, Rice 1-4, Draper 0-1), Minnesota 8-17 (Sissoko 2-2, Powell 1-2, Scalia 3-5, Winters 1-2, Hedman 0-2, Hubbard 1-2, Smith 0-1, Czinano 0-1). Assists_Bradley 16 (Haack 5), Minnesota 16 (Powell 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bradley 40 (Team 7-9), Minnesota 45 (Team 7-13). Total Fouls_Bradley 18, Minnesota 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,389.
