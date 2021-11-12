Minnesota 73, W. Kentucky 69

W. KENTUCKY (1-0)
Butz 2-3 1-2 5, Hamilton 5-14 0-2 12, Anderson 2-8 2-2 7, Frampton 3-10 0-0 6, McKnight 9-15 13-14 32. Totals 24-56 16-20 69.
MINNESOTA (2-0)
Battle 5-13 5-6 20, Curry 5-10 1-2 11, Loewe 2-5 1-2 5, Stephens 5-13 4-4 18, Willis 7-16 2-4 19. Totals 24-59 13-18 73.
Halftime_Minnesota 35-23. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 5-19 (Hamilton 2-6, McKnight 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Frampton 0-5), Minnesota 12-31 (Battle 5-12, Stephens 4-7, Willis 3-9, Loewe 0-2). Fouled Out_Hamilton. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 33 (McKnight 9), Minnesota 31 (Curry 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 9 (McKnight 3), Minnesota 11 (Loewe 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 16, Minnesota 15.
