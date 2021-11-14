Trending:
Minnesota 87, Princeton 80, 2OT

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 10:03 pm
MINNESOTA (3-0)

Battle 10-17 3-6 24, Curry 4-9 0-0 8, Loewe 3-6 1-2 7, Stephens 2-5 1-3 5, Willis 11-18 4-7 29, Sutherlin 4-6 6-11 14, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Thiam 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 15-29 87.

PRINCETON (2-1)

Evbuomwan 8-18 0-4 16, Martini 2-3 0-0 4, Friberg 0-2 0-0 0, Llewellyn 7-21 3-4 19, Wright 6-13 0-0 14, Langborg 4-11 0-0 10, Allocco 0-1 0-0 0, Hooks 3-5 2-2 8, Kellman 3-5 1-2 7, Johns 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-81 6-12 80.

Halftime_Minnesota 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-10 (Willis 3-4, Battle 1-3, Loewe 0-1, Stephens 0-2), Princeton 6-28 (Wright 2-5, Langborg 2-8, Llewellyn 2-8, Allocco 0-1, Friberg 0-1, Johns 0-1, Martini 0-1, Evbuomwan 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Battle 11), Princeton 44 (Wright 18). Assists_Minnesota 6 (Loewe, Stephens, Willis 2), Princeton 11 (Evbuomwan 7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, Princeton 23.

