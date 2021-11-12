Miss. St. goes up against Montana

Montana (1-0) vs. Mississippi State (1-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana and Mississippi State both look to put winning streaks together . Montana easily beat Dickinson State by 47 on Tuesday. Mississippi State is coming off a 75-49 win over North Alabama on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 1-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those four games, the Grizzlies gave up 66.8 points per game while scoring 60.5 per contest. Mississippi State went 9-4 in non-conference play, averaging 74.5 points and giving up 64.5 per game in the process.

