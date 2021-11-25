On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 54

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 3:22 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON (3-2)

Whitehead 3-6 0-0 6, Bradshaw 3-4 1-2 8, Cook 6-17 1-2 16, Giacone 2-10 1-2 5, Whalen 4-17 3-4 12, Perez 2-5 0-0 4, Bohanon 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 1-2 1, Magassa 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 7-12 54

MISSISSIPPI ST. (5-0)

Farley 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 7-17 5-6 20, Anastasia Hayes 4-12 3-4 11, Jordan 4-8 1-2 9, Taylor 7-12 1-4 16, Kohl 0-2 0-0 0, Aislynn Hayes 0-4 3-4 3, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-60 13-20 65

Dayton 14 9 18 13 54
Mississippi St. 16 15 14 20 65

3-Point Goals_Dayton 5-21 (Bradshaw 1-2, Cook 3-6, Giacone 0-4, Whalen 1-9), Mississippi St. 2-15 (Jackson 1-5, Hayes 0-3, Jordan 0-2, Taylor 1-4, Hayes 0-1). Assists_Dayton 5 (Giacone 2), Mississippi St. 2 (Taylor 1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dayton 36 (Whitehead 4-8), Mississippi St. 45 (Jordan 3-6). Total Fouls_Dayton 18, Mississippi St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

