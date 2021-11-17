Mississippi St. 77, Detroit 64

DETROIT (0-3)

Akec 2-7 4-6 10, Oduro 7-7 0-0 14, A.Davis 6-20 0-0 16, Harvey 2-7 0-0 6, McAdoo 5-9 3-3 13, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Isiani 0-1 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 7-9 64.

MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-0)

Brooks 4-7 0-0 8, Jeffries 4-10 0-0 10, Molinar 7-10 4-4 19, Moore 6-10 3-5 19, Matthews 3-4 1-2 7, J.Davis 1-1 1-3 3, Garcia 2-3 2-2 6, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 1-2 0-0 2, Fountain 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-49 11-16 77.

Halftime_Mississippi St. 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-22 (A.Davis 4-10, Akec 2-4, Harvey 2-4, Johnson 1-2, Isiani 0-1, McAdoo 0-1), Mississippi St. 8-16 (Moore 4-5, Jeffries 2-4, Fountain 1-2, Molinar 1-4, Watts 0-1). Rebounds_Detroit 22 (Oduro 7), Mississippi St. 24 (Brooks 7). Assists_Detroit 9 (McAdoo, Johnson 4), Mississippi St. 16 (Molinar 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 12, Mississippi St. 14. A_6,497 (10,575).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.