Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mississippi St. 86, Alcorn St. 63

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 12:01 am
< a min read
      

ALCORN ST. (0-2)

Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 3-5 2-2 8, Obillo 5-11 0-2 13, Watkins 1-3 1-2 3, Wright 2-5 1-2 6, Broughton 0-1 0-0 0, McCalphia 5-9 0-0 13, Rascoe 1-2 2-2 4, Claytor 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 5-10 1-1 12, Stewart 0-1 0-2 0, White 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 7-13 63

MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-0)

Farley 5-10 2-4 12, Anastasia Hayes 8-20 4-7 20, Aislynn Hayes 1-10 0-2 3, Jordan 10-17 0-0 26, Taylor 6-9 3-8 15, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-6 3-4 5, Carter 2-3 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-75 13-27 86

Alcorn St. 16 14 7 26 63
Mississippi St. 16 15 35 20 86

3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 8-14 (Hall 0-1, Obillo 3-4, Wright 1-2, McCalphia 3-4, Griffin 1-2, White 0-1), Mississippi St. 7-29 (Hayes 0-5, Hayes 1-8, Jordan 6-10, Taylor 0-2, Thompson 0-4). Assists_Alcorn St. 17 (Hall 5), Mississippi St. 17 (Taylor 9). Fouled Out_Alcorn St. Ford. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 33 (Team 3-3), Mississippi St. 47 (Thompson 7-12). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 23, Mississippi St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,541.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell