Mississippi St. 86, Alcorn St. 63

ALCORN ST. (0-2)
Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 3-5 2-2 8, Obillo 5-11 0-2 13, Watkins 1-3 1-2 3, Wright 2-5 1-2 6, Broughton 0-1 0-0 0, McCalphia 5-9 0-0 13, Rascoe 1-2 2-2 4, Claytor 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 5-10 1-1 12, Stewart 0-1 0-2 0, White 2-6 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 7-13 63
MISSISSIPPI ST. (3-0)
Farley 5-10 2-4 12, Anastasia Hayes 8-20 4-7 20, Aislynn Hayes 1-10 0-2 3, Jordan 10-17 0-0 26, Taylor 6-9 3-8 15, Kohl 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 1-6 3-4 5, Carter 2-3 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-75 13-27 86
|Alcorn St.
|16
|14
|7
|26
|—
|63
|Mississippi St.
|16
|15
|35
|20
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 8-14 (Hall 0-1, Obillo 3-4, Wright 1-2, McCalphia 3-4, Griffin 1-2, White 0-1), Mississippi St. 7-29 (Hayes 0-5, Hayes 1-8, Jordan 6-10, Taylor 0-2, Thompson 0-4). Assists_Alcorn St. 17 (Hall 5), Mississippi St. 17 (Taylor 9). Fouled Out_Alcorn St. Ford. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 33 (Team 3-3), Mississippi St. 47 (Thompson 7-12). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 23, Mississippi St. 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,541.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments