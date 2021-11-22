Mississippi St. 94, Bethune-Cookman 53

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (1-4)
Reid 0-3 0-2 0, Tania White 3-12 0-0 8, Williams 1-11 0-0 2, Beacham 6-11 0-0 12, Harris 3-6 0-0 7, Clark 1-4 4-7 6, Hayes 3-8 3-3 9, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla White 4-8 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-64 8-14 53
MISSISSIPPI ST. (4-0)
Farley 2-2 0-2 4, Jackson 8-22 0-2 17, Anastasia Hayes 6-12 1-3 14, Jordan 7-12 3-5 20, Taylor 2-4 0-2 4, Kohl 2-3 0-1 4, Aislynn Hayes 4-9 0-0 11, Thompson 2-7 2-2 7, Carter 6-10 1-1 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-81 7-18 94
|Bethune-Cookman
|14
|6
|12
|21
|—
|53
|Mississippi St.
|21
|24
|24
|25
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 3-10 (White 2-4, Beacham 0-1, Harris 1-2, Hayes 0-2, White 0-1), Mississippi St. 9-26 (Jackson 1-4, Hayes 1-2, Jordan 3-7, Taylor 0-2, Hayes 3-7, Thompson 1-3, Carter 0-1). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 11 (Beacham 4), Mississippi St. 18 (Taylor 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 43 (Team 7-10), Mississippi St. 50 (Jackson 5-11). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 11, Mississippi St. 8. Technical Fouls_Bethune-Cookman Williams 1, Beacham 1. A_4,558.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments