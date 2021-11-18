Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37

N. ILLINOIS (1-2)
Okanu 1-6 1-2 3, Crump 1-2 0-0 2, Hankerson 3-17 2-4 8, Hunter 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 1-10 4-4 7, Kueth 2-4 0-0 6, Osten 1-4 0-0 2, Kon 0-1 0-0 0, Makuoi 2-2 0-0 4, Thornton 0-0 0-0 0, Manuel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-54 7-10 37.
MISSOURI (2-1)
Ko.Brown 5-8 3-5 13, Wilmore 5-7 1-2 11, Davis 0-5 0-0 0, Gordon 1-7 0-0 3, Pickett 3-7 2-3 8, Coleman 4-9 0-0 9, DeGray 2-5 6-6 10, Brookshire 0-1 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 12-16 54.
Halftime_Missouri 24-21. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 4-21 (Kueth 2-4, Williams 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Crump 0-1, Hankerson 0-9), Missouri 2-14 (Gordon 1-4, Coleman 1-5, Brookshire 0-1, Ko.Brown 0-1, DeGray 0-1, Davis 0-2). Rebounds_N. Illinois 26 (Hunter 7), Missouri 40 (Ko.Brown 13). Assists_N. Illinois 4 (Hunter, Kueth, Kon, Manuel 1), Missouri 12 (Ko.Brown 6). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 15, Missouri 11. A_6,302 (15,061).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments