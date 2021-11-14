Missouri 73, Morgan St. 49

MORGAN ST. (0-3)
Addison 1-3 0-0 3, Redd 4-8 0-0 8, Brisker 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, McCalla 2-9 4-4 8, McCrae 1-4 1-2 3, Atmore 2-3 1-2 5, Demeza 3-12 0-0 7, Benoit 1-2 0-0 3, Black 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 2-4 0-2 5, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 6-10 49
MISSOURI (2-0)
Frank 8-10 0-0 20, Blackwell 6-6 7-9 20, Dembele 0-5 1-4 1, Hansen 1-3 1-2 3, Troup 3-5 3-5 12, Micah Linthacum 2-5 0-1 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Dorroh 0-3 0-0 0, Higginbottom 2-5 0-0 5, Sarah Linthacum 3-3 0-1 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-47 12-22 73
|Morgan St.
|11
|14
|14
|10
|—
|49
|Missouri
|17
|23
|16
|17
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 5-23 (Addison 1-2, Redd 0-1, Brisker 1-3, McCalla 0-6, Demeza 1-6, Benoit 1-1, Black 0-1, Hines 1-3), Missouri 9-20 (Frank 4-6, Blackwell 1-1, Dembele 0-2, Hansen 0-2, Troup 3-5, Dorroh 0-1, Higginbottom 1-3). Assists_Morgan St. 5 (Redd 2), Missouri 18 (Dembele 5). Fouled Out_Morgan St. Redd. Rebounds_Morgan St. 29 (Demeza 4-5), Missouri 37 (Linthacum 3-4). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 22, Missouri 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments