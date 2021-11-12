Missouri 76, Murray St. 70

MURRAY ST. (1-1)
Burpo 3-9 1-2 8, McKay 7-12 0-0 17, Young 7-10 7-8 21, Mayes 1-2 0-0 2, Turley 6-14 1-1 16, Black 1-1 0-0 2, Conner 0-0 2-2 2, McGowan 1-3 0-2 2, Settle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-51 11-15 70
MISSOURI (1-0)
Frank 5-8 3-4 14, Blackwell 7-11 5-7 19, Dembele 5-8 2-2 13, Hansen 0-4 0-0 0, Troup 4-9 2-2 10, Williams 4-6 0-1 8, Dorroh 0-1 0-0 0, Higginbottom 3-6 0-0 9, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 12-16 76
|Murray St.
|18
|15
|20
|17
|—
|70
|Missouri
|22
|22
|13
|19
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Murray St. 7-15 (Burpo 1-2, McKay 3-3, Mayes 0-1, Turley 3-8, McGowan 0-1), Missouri 6-17 (Frank 1-3, Dembele 1-3, Hansen 0-2, Troup 0-2, Higginbottom 3-4, Smith 1-3). Assists_Murray St. 11 (McKay 4), Missouri 14 (Troup 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Murray St. 28 (Young 2-4), Missouri 30 (Blackwell 4-15). Total Fouls_Murray St. 16, Missouri 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments