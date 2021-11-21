Missouri 80, SMU 75, OT

MISSOURI (3-1)

Ko.Brown 8-15 5-6 24, Wilmore 0-6 0-1 0, A.Davis 3-13 7-7 14, Gordon 6-13 1-2 14, Pickett 1-4 0-0 2, Coleman 2-11 0-0 5, DeGray 5-6 6-6 18, Keita 1-1 0-0 3, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 19-22 80.

SMU (3-2)

Jasey 0-2 0-0 0, Ma.Weathers 3-9 7-11 13, Bandoumel 2-6 2-2 8, K.Davis 10-15 5-6 29, Nutall 2-7 3-4 8, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Mi.Weathers 2-8 3-6 7, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 20-29 75.

Halftime_SMU 29-18. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-21 (Ko.Brown 3-6, DeGray 2-3, Keita 1-1, A.Davis 1-2, Coleman 1-4, Gordon 1-4, Pickett 0-1), SMU 7-17 (K.Davis 4-6, Bandoumel 2-4, Nutall 1-2, Phelps 0-1, Smith 0-1, Ma.Weathers 0-1, Mi.Weathers 0-2). Fouled Out_Bandoumel, Mi.Weathers. Rebounds_Missouri 39 (Gordon 8), SMU 29 (Jasey, Mi.Weathers 5). Assists_Missouri 13 (Coleman 7), SMU 9 (Ma.Weathers, K.Davis, Nutall 3). Total Fouls_Missouri 23, SMU 23. A_1,632 (5,800).

