Missouri 88, Lehigh 67

MISSOURI (7-0)
Frank 6-9 0-0 16, Blackwell 6-14 2-3 14, Dembele 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 12-17 1-2 34, Troup 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Dorroh 1-3 0-0 2, Higginbottom 3-7 2-2 8, Kelly 1-2 1-2 3, Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-68 7-11 88
LEHIGH (5-2)
Grothaus 4-11 1-2 11, Hottinger 4-15 3-4 13, Kramer 5-12 2-2 16, Steele 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 4-7 0-0 12, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Albrecht 0-1 0-0 0, Behar 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Eggenschwiler 0-0 0-0 0, O’Brien 3-4 0-0 7, Stemmer 1-3 0-0 2, Van Eps 0-0 0-0 0, Vargas 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-59 6-8 67
|Missouri
|14
|36
|24
|14
|—
|88
|Lehigh
|19
|15
|14
|19
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Missouri 15-31 (Frank 4-7, Blackwell 0-3, Dembele 0-1, Hansen 9-14, Troup 1-4, Smith 1-1, Dorroh 0-1), Lehigh 15-33 (Grothaus 2-6, Hottinger 2-5, Kramer 4-7, Steele 1-3, Walker 4-7, Harvey 0-1, Albrecht 0-1, Behar 1-1, O’Brien 1-1, Stemmer 0-1). Assists_Missouri 19 (Troup 7), Lehigh 15 (Kramer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri 43 (Blackwell 3-7), Lehigh 31 (O’Brien 3-5). Total Fouls_Missouri 14, Lehigh 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_445.
