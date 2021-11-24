Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

GEORGE WASHINGTON (2-5)
Brown 5-8 2-2 12, Adams 2-9 0-0 4, Bamisile 5-11 0-0 12, Bishop 6-17 2-2 17, Freeman 0-3 0-0 0, Lindo 2-4 1-2 5, Dean 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Gally 1-1 0-1 2, Knapp 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 1-1 0-0 2, Stamoulis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 5-7 54.
MISSOURI ST. (4-2)
Mosley 2-8 3-4 7, Prim 9-17 2-3 20, Black 5-11 0-0 14, Clay 2-4 2-2 6, Hervey 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 1-4 3-4 5, Minnett 5-7 2-2 16, Haney 0-3 0-0 0, Carper 2-4 0-0 4, Tata 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-15 72.
Halftime_Missouri St. 32-19. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-21 (Bishop 3-9, Bamisile 2-6, Freeman 0-1, Stamoulis 0-1, Adams 0-4), Missouri St. 8-22 (Minnett 4-6, Black 4-9, Carper 0-1, Hervey 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Prim 0-1, Tata 0-1, Haney 0-2). Rebounds_George Washington 28 (Bamisile 7), Missouri St. 35 (Prim 9). Assists_George Washington 10 (Freeman 3), Missouri St. 12 (Patterson 5). Total Fouls_George Washington 20, Missouri St. 9.
