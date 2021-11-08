On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Missouri St. gets season going against Southeast Mo.

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:31 pm
Southeast Missouri (0-0) vs. Missouri State (0-0)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two in-state schools are set to square off as Missouri State opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Southeast Missouri Redhawks. Southeast Missouri went 11-16 last year, while Missouri State ended up 17-7.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri went 2-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Redhawks gave up 74.7 points per game while scoring 72.5 per outing. Missouri State went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 89.5 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

