Missouri St., GW meet in Naples

George Washington (2-5) vs. Missouri State (3-2)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Missouri State will take the floor in a postseason game at Community School of Naples. Missouri State lost 77-76 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game, while George Washington fell 77-69 against Kent State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Missouri State’s Gaige Prim, Jaylen Minnett and Demarcus Sharp have collectively scored 38 percent of all Bears points this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Joe Bamisile has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: George Washington is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonials. Missouri State has an assist on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three matchups while George Washington has assists on 29 of 73 field goals (39.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has committed a turnover on just 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MVC teams. The Bears have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

