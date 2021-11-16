Missouri St. visits SHSU

Missouri State (1-1) vs. Sam Houston (1-1)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Missouri State in an early season matchup. Missouri State took care of Alabama State by 18 at home on Saturday, while Sam Houston is coming off of a 74-65 loss at Nebraska on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Savion Flagg has put up 25.5 points and nine rebounds to lead the charge for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley has paired with Flagg and is producing 13.5 points per game. The Bears have been led by Isiaih Mosley, who is averaging 23.5 points.MIGHTY MOSLEY: Mosley has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 81 points per game.

