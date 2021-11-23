Trending:
Mitchell leads Central Connecticut past Maine 64-56

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 10:01 pm
< a min read
      

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Tre Mitchell came off the bench to tally 12 points to carry Central Connecticut to a 64-56 win over Maine on Tuesday night.

Mitchell hit 9 of 10 free throws.

Davonte Sweatman had 11 points for Central Connecticut (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Nigel Scantlebury added 10 points. Jayden Brown had 10 points.

Stephane Ingo had 14 points for the Black Bears (2-3). Vukasin Masic added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

