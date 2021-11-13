Trending:
Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Bryant 83-64

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 1:51 am
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell tallied 13 points and 18 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to an 83-64 win over Bryant on Friday night.

Makhel Mitchell had 17 points and five blocks for Rhode Island (2-0). Ishmael Leggett added 13 points and six rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 10 points.

Charles Pride had 25 points for the Bulldogs (1-1). Adham Eleeda added 11 points. Chris Childs had 10 points.

Tyler Brelsford, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 21.0 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

