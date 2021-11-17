Mizzou goes up against N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (1-1) vs. Missouri (1-1)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Missouri look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big loss in their last game. Missouri lost 80-66 at home to Kansas City on Monday, while Northern Illinois fell 85-49 at Indiana on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Trendon Hankerson is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals to lead the way for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 13.5 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Kobe Brown, who is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Hankerson has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Huskies have averaged 26 free throws per game.

