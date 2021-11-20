Mizzou meets SMU in Jacksonville

Missouri (2-1) vs. SMU (3-1)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri and SMU will take the floor in a postseason game in Jacksonville. SMU earned a 78-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana in its most recent game, while Missouri won 54-37 against Northern Illinois in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: SMU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kendric Davis, Marcus Weathers, Emmanuel Bandoumel, Zach Nutall and Tristan Clark have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Mustangs scoring this season.DOMINANT DAVIS: K. Davis has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.