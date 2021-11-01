On Air: For Your Benefit
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
November 1, 2021 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
New England 22 4 7 73 65 40
Philadelphia 14 8 11 53 47 34
Nashville 12 4 17 53 54 32
New York City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35
Orlando City 12 9 12 48 48 48
Atlanta 12 9 11 47 43 36
New York 13 12 7 46 38 32
D.C. United 13 15 5 44 53 53
Columbus 12 13 8 44 44 45
CF Montréal 11 11 10 43 44 42
Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53
Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52
Toronto FC 6 17 10 28 38 63
Cincinnati 4 21 8 20 36 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 17 8 7 58 57 36
Seattle 17 8 7 58 51 31
Colorado 16 7 10 58 46 33
Portland 15 13 4 49 50 51
Minnesota United 13 11 9 48 39 41
Vancouver 12 9 11 47 43 43
LA Galaxy 13 12 7 46 46 50
Real Salt Lake 13 13 6 45 53 51
Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45
San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53
FC Dallas 7 15 11 32 46 55
Houston 6 15 12 30 36 52
Austin FC 8 20 4 28 32 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, October 24

Austin FC 2, Houston 1

New England 2, Orlando City 2, tie

Tuesday, October 26

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0

Wednesday, October 27

New England 1, Colorado 0

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Nashville 6, Cincinnati 3

Columbus 3, Orlando City 2

Philadelphia 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 1, New York 0

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 0

Vancouver 2, Minnesota 1

Portland 2, San Jose 0

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC 3, Miami 1

San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

Sunday, October 31

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Houston 0

Nashville 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 3

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

