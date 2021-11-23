MLS Playoff Glance

Home teams listed first) All Times EST First Round Eastern Conference Saturday, Nov. 20

No. 2 Philadelphia 1, No. 7 NY Red Bulls 0, ET

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 New York City FC 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Saturday, Nov. 20

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3, No. 6 Vancouver 1

Sunday, Nov. 21

No. 4 Portland 3, No. 5 Minnesota United 1

Tuesday, Nov. 23

No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinal Eastern Conference Sunday, Nov. 28

Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Thursday, Nov. 25

No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28

No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.

Conference Final Eastern Conference Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

Western Conference Dec. 4-5

Semifinal winners, TBD

MLS Cup Saturday, Dec. 11

Conference Champions, 3 p.m.

