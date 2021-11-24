MLS Playoff Glance

|Home teams listed first)
|All Times EST
|First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 20
No. 2 Philadelphia 1, No. 7 NY Red Bulls 0, ET
No. 4 New York City FC 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0
No. 3 Nashville SC 3, No. 6 Orlando City 1
|Western Conference
|Saturday, Nov. 20
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3, No. 6 Vancouver 1
No. 4 Portland 3, No. 5 Minnesota United 1
No. 2 Seattle 0, No. 7 Real Salt Lake 0, Real Salt Lake advanced 6-5 on penalty kicks
___
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Sunday, Nov. 28
No. 3 Nashville vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Thursday, Nov. 25
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
___
|Conference Finals
|Eastern Conference
|Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
|Western Conference
|Dec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
___
|MLS Cup
|Saturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
<
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments