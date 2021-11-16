On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mohammed scores 14 to lift Georgetown past American 79-57

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aminu Mohammed had 14 points and nine rebounds as Georgetown rolled past American 79-57 on Tuesday night.

Dante Harris had 13 points for Georgetown (1-1). Donald Carey added 12 points and six assists. Timothy Ighoefe had 11 rebounds.

Stacy Beckton Jr. had 16 points for the Eagles (2-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Retired Maj. Gen. Randy Castro awarded de Fleury Medal