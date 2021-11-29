Trending:
Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 9:39 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 52, Rustburg 48

Broadway 49, Stuarts Draft 34

Dan River 63, Patrick County 46

Episcopal 69, West Springfield 40

Glen Allen 61, Matoaca 48

Lake Taylor 65, Churchland 44

Loudoun Valley 64, Briar Woods 56

Riverside 63, Dominion 43

Stone Bridge 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

