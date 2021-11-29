Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 52, Rustburg 48
Broadway 49, Stuarts Draft 34
Dan River 63, Patrick County 46
Episcopal 69, West Springfield 40
Glen Allen 61, Matoaca 48
Lake Taylor 65, Churchland 44
Loudoun Valley 64, Briar Woods 56
Riverside 63, Dominion 43
Stone Bridge 50, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments